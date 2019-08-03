Aamir, Saif Ali Khan to star in Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha?

bollywood

The film will have Aamir Khan playing a negative role, while Saif Ali Khan will don the character of a good cop, which was played by Vijay Sethupathi.

File images of Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan. Picture source: Mid-day archives

Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in for the Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha which is titled Vikram Veda. The 2017 neo-noir action thriller film featured Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

According to the report in Filmfare, the film will have Aamir playing a negative role, while Saif will don the character of a good cop which was played by Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being produced by Neeraj Panday and is currently in the pre-production stage, however, both the actors have given a nod to the makers. The project is all set to go on floors in March 2020.

The original film was written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and produced by S. Sashikanth. The story was inspired by popular folktale Baital Pachisi, which tells us the story of police inspector Vikram who kills a gangster named Vedha. However before Vedha surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories that will change his perceptions of evil and good.

Currently, Aamir Khan is busy prepping for his role in Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he will be teaming up with 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor. The movie will be directed by Advait Chandan. In the movie, Aamir will be sporting not one, or two, but four different looks. Not only him, but even Kareena Kapoor will be joining the party.

The film, inspired by Paramount Pictures' Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, marks Aamir and Kareena's third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Speaking about the collaboration, a source said, "Kareena is the perfect choice for the film. They have locked both the actors' dates from October this year. They plan to shoot three schedules, back to back and Aamir will have different looks for each era. The film begins in the 70s and ends in present time. From the Emergency and Kargil War to Pulwama and Uri and the changing government, the film will showcase some of the biggest highlights in the last five decades of the nation's socio-political history".

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of the second season of his web series, Sacred Games. In the fresh season, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reprise their parts as Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde, and the new season will see Pankaj Tripathi in a full-fledged role as the mysterious Guruji. Also starring Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin the series comes back on August 15. He also has Jawani Janeman in his kitty, which is also the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia F.

Also Read: What's this we see? Has Saif Ali Khan got a new, bigger tattoo?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates