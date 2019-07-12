What's this we see? Has Saif Ali Khan got a new, bigger tattoo?

bollywood

In this picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram fan page, you can see Bebo and Saif Ali Khan smiling into the camera. But what caught our eye was the big tattoo that Saif is flaunting on his forearm.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Pic/instagram.com/kareenabeauty

Saif Ali Khan is currently in London, shooting for his upcoming film Jawani Janeman, which is also the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia F. Saif's wifey, the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan was also in London with Saif.

Saif Ali Khan already has a tattoo on the inside of his forearm that says "Kareena" in Hindi. Now, it seems like the Cocktail actor has got another, bigger tattoo that covers most of his forearm and wrist. It looks like an intricate design that surely must have taken quite a long time to finish. However, for all we know, it could also be a temporary tattoo that he's got for his role in Jawani Janeman. You never know!

Speaking of which, Jawani Janeman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Tabu where Alaia F is set to mark her debut. In the film, Alaia plays Saif Ali Khan's daughter.

Alaia F, in an interview with mid-day, said, "I'm one of those who love to over-prepare, and am hence leaving for London a week in advance. I want to get into the skin of my character and study the script better. I'm working with established artistes who I admire, so I'm understandably nervous. To ease those nerves, Nitin sir thought it would [be apt] for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the camera."

Besides Jawani Janeman, Saif Ali Khan also has Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the pipeline, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

