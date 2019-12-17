Irfan Pathan and Brian Lara make a special appearance on MasterChef 6

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

MasterChef India, which kickstarted its first season in 2010, has now become one of the country's most-loved cooking shows. It has changed the entire outlook of the Indian audience towards cooking shows. Season 6 of the show, which started airing on the telly recently, has already got the audiences' attention. Celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia have been setting up interesting tasks for all the participants aspiring to win the title of Master Chef.

Now, MasterChef viewers are in for a treat in its upcoming special episode, which will feature the best cricket commentators such as Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Parthiv Patel and others. They will be seen indulging their taste buds with the dishes prepared by the contestants of MasterChef.

All the three judges along with the commentators had a fantastic time tasting the amazing dishes cooked by the participants at a restaurant in Mumbai. It was a wonderful moment for all the contestants as they got the chance to prepare food for the legends of the cricketing world. Tune in to MasterChef 6 every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Star Plus!

