Irish lawyer who abused Air India staff found dead at home

international

The deceased who was described as "drunk and obnoxious" during her hearing, was sentenced to six months imprisonment in April and was found dead on June 1

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Tarun Shukla

Simone Burns, the Irish international lawyer who was arrested for making abusive racist rants at an Air India flight attendant after she was refused alcohol on a flight from Mumbai to London was found dead after apparently taking her own life, days after she left prison. The deceased identified as Simone Burns, who was described as "drunk and obnoxious" during her hearing, was sentenced to six months imprisonment in April and was found dead on June 1 at the foot of Beachy Head, less than two weeks after being released from Bronzefield women's prison. According to the Daily Mail, police have ruled out foul play in the death case.

The video of the incident that went viral showed how the international lawyer drank three bottles of wine on the long-haul flight from Mumbai to London before making the abusive rants at the flight attendant when she was denied a fourth bottle of red wine for being too drunk. "I'm a f*****g international lawyer," she yelled at the attendants during her tirade before retreating to the toilets to smoke. The lawyer also spat at a crew member before being warned several times. Following the incident, she was later arrested on landing in London.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Drunk woman assaults staff at Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli, held

The court, while hearing her appeal, had stated, "The experience of a drunk and irrational person in the confines of an aircraft is frightening, not least on a long-haul flight, and poses a potential risk to safety." According to a friend of the deceased, her world fell apart after the conviction, which made her fodder for trolls on social media.

Also Read: Four-month-old boy dies after drunk father slams him on ground

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates