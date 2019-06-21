Mumbai crime: Drunk woman assaults staff at Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli, held
The staff at the BMC-run Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli refused to work after the assault during the OPD hours in the morning
A 29-year-old woman who was brought to the BMC-run Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli in an inebriated condition on Thursday allegedly assaulted the hospital's staff and police due to delay in the treatment.
Immediately, after the assault, the out-patient departments and emergency sections were emptied of patients by the striking staff, which shut the hospital down for hours. The staff refused to work after the assault during the OPD hours in the morning. Because of this, several patients were forced to seek treatment in nearby private hospitals.
It was only after the police interfered and provided protection to the hospital that they withdrew the strike and began to work normally. The police have booked the accused on charges of assaulting and injuring public servants on duty and began the investigation.
According to the FIR filed by the police, the accused has been identified as Himani Sharma. She was brought to formally called Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday by cops of Bangur police station.
She was a resident of Virar and was working in the BPO situated in Malad. The accused was drunk and had gone to the police with the complaint of being assaulted and hence she was taken to the hospital for the customary medical test.
She was due for a medical checkup but the doctor wasn’t available she apparently lost her control and started beating nurses, doctors and other staff members. It was said that she caught hold of the throat of a nurse and lifted her up with one hand and threw her on the floor. When another women security guard tried to interfere. the accused kicked her in stomach due to which she fell a couple of meters away. She also turned the hand of a woman police constable who was trying to catch her. She also destroyed and broke all the equipment glasses from the casualty room by balling for extra force.
We have booked and arrested the lady under section 332, 333, 353 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and various section of Medical Practitioners Act. She was produced before the court and she was remanded judicial custody till 3 July, said senior inspector Nitin Pondkule from Kandivali police station. A total of eight people were injured, three of them are admitted in the hospital including a women constable whose hand got fractured in the attack.
