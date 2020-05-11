Irrfan and I: Vishal Bhardwaj's ode to his friend Irrfan Khan will leave you teary-eyed

April 29 was one of the most shocking days of the year and for the entire Bollywood industry and even Indian Cinema, when we lost an actor that was one of the finest talents to grace the silver screen. We are talking about Irrfan Khan, whose talent and tenacity transcended national boundaries. He passed away on April 29 due to complications arising out of colon infection and celebrities paid tributes on social media, saluting his contribution to Cinema.

Coming to tributes, how could Vishal Bhardwaj, who was not just a filmmaker that directed him but also a friend, stay away? Bhardwaj and Khan collaborated on films like Maqbool, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Haider, and every time, the duo gave us something fascinating and fresh. He describes his tribute to the actor as Irrfan and I.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a throwback picture with the actor that you all should not miss. Have a look right here:

And in the Times of India was his emotional and heartfelt tribute that could surely leave you teary-eyed. This isn't just a note, this has been described as a screenplay. A screenplay of all the moments that the two have shared and lived together, a screenplay of all those great performances that the man delivered in the filmmaker's films. And a screenplay of memories that can never fade away.

We have said this again and we say this again- Irrfan Khan went away too soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news