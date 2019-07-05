Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in a film together?

bollywood

Sources say Irrfan-Nawazuddin will join forces for director Honey Trehan's thriller, six years after The Lunchbox

Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Cinephiles have a reason to cheer — if director Honey Trehan has his way, actors Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui may be seen sharing screen space again after The Lunchbox (2013). mid-day has it that the director is in talks with them for a two-hero project.

A source reveals, "Honey was supposed to direct Irrfan and Deepika Padukone for his directorial debut. When the project did not materialise, he joined forces with Nawazuddin for the crime thriller, Raat Akeli Hai. Now that the movie is wrapped up, the casting agent-turned-director has trained his focus on his next — an intense thriller with two male protagonists. Given the character sketch of the protagonists and the subject, he feels that Irrfan and Nawaz fit the bill perfectly.



Honey Trehan

Honey has discussed the film's premise with them, and the two actors have agreed in principle. Although Honey has begun the pre-production, the schedule will be chalked out after taking Irrfan's health into consideration. Further details will be worked out by next month." mid-day reached out to Trehan, who remained unavailable for comment.

