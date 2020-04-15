Is a reunion on the cards for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill?

Things have begun to perk up for Sidharth Shukla, it seems! He won Bigg Boss 13 and ever since then, has been the talk of the town. He recently starred in the single Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill that currently has 52 million views on YouTube. And now, there seems to be another big offer in his kitty.

TellyChakkar reports that Sidharth might be hosting a reality show and that too with his favourite Shehnaaz. The show we are talking about is Dance Deewane that was earlier being hosted by Arjun Bijlani. Even though nothing about it has been confirmed yet, fans would surely go bonkers if the two unite one more time. Expect soaring TRPs.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been very close to each other ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Theirs was one of those very few romances that didn't evaporate as soon as they stepped out of the house. Their social media fan-following is enormous and enviable, to say the least. Since both of them are in high demand currently, this is the best time for them to cash in on the same and make some extremely successful shows together. And how about a film too?

