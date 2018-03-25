Is Disha Patani upset about Tiger Shroff getting all the limelight?

There is buzz around Disha Patani's upcoming film, Baaghi 2, in which she stars opposite rumoured beau Tiger Shroff

There is buzz around Disha Patani's upcoming film, Baaghi 2, in which she stars opposite rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. Although her fan base has soared in the past few months, she is not able to match up to Shroff's popularity, which has apparently caused trouble in their relationship.

"Things are is not well between them. During the promotions of the film, Disha and Tiger had a fight. She is apparently unhappy with Tiger getting all the limelight. She is also upset because despite being a trained dancer, she doesn't have a solo track in the movie," says a source.

