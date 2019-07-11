Is Tabu's nephew Fateh Randhawa B-town ready?

bollywood

Tabu's nephew Fateh Randhawa expected to make his Bollywood debut

Tabu

Tabu's sister Farha's son Fateh Randhawa is all set for Bollywood. There is tattle that Karan Johar might launch him. Those in the know say it could be Dostana 2. The filmmaker has yet to announce another male actor in the sequel to the 2008 film, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Fateh is Farha's son with former husband Vindoo Dara Singh. Farha, who made her Bollywood debut in Faasle (1985), disappeared from the big screen after tying the knot with Vindoo. She is now married to actor Sumeet Saigal who is the ex-husband of Shaheen, Saira Banu's niece. Their daughter, actor Sayyessha wed Tamil star Arya earlier this year. That's some family tree!

Talking about Tabu, the actress was last seen in three superhit movies - Andhadhun, Bharat and De De Pyaar De.

In De De Pyaar De, Tabu plays the character of Ajay's estranged wife in this film while Rakul Preet Singh plays his love interest. Known to be painstakingly selective about her projects, Tabu's film choices have been brave as they have been eclectic. The murder mystery's widespread success is another proof of her sharp eye for scripts.

