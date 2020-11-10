Is this Milind Soman's subtle reaction to his nude picture controversy?

Milind Soman continues to spread positivity and adds freshness to one's thought process through his Instagram posts. While his birthday post drew a lot of controversy on social media, Milind's latest Instagram post talks a lot about his life experiences and evolvement.

"There are as many opinions as there are people in the world. Most opinions come from what we are trained or taught or conditioned to think by other people, from books we have read and in recent times, even from marketing and advertising. Some opinions come from a deeper understanding of the self, the world and of life. Each one of us chooses what we wish to believe, so that we can be happy," wrote Milind Soman, as his 'Monday Mood' post, along with a shirtless picture.

He added, "In earlier times it was not so, life was harder, we did not have this freedom to think as individuals and yet be together. But as we progress, as humans, we begin to understand more and more of who we are, and we will begin to treasure more and more the things that truly matter, and to let go of the things that keep us enslaved."

We wonder if this was Milind's way to react to the controversy surrounding his naked picture.

On November 4, Soman uploaded a photo on Twitter showing him running nude on a Goa beach on his 55th birthday with the caption, "Happy birthday to me Y...55 and running ! Y". @5Earthy." This invited a lot of criticism from across various platforms. The South Goa district police booked the model-actor for obscenity, a day after the nude photograph went viral.

A Goa Police spokesperson said that an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, has been registered against Soman. "The FIR has been registered at the Colva police station in South Goa district," the spokesperson said to IANS.

