Is this Saif or Taimur? Viral childhood picture of the actor leaves netizens confused

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan is a social media sensation. The little munchkin is the Nawab of a lot of people's hearts, and now, Saif Ali Khan's throwback picture is winning the internet. Do you ask why? First, take a look at the image right away!

View this post on Instagram Saif or Taimur ???? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #likefatherlikeson âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onMar 12, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

Isn't Taimur the spitting image of baby Saif Ali Khan? And oh boy, the uncanny resemblance has left his fans crazy. The same smile on Taimur's face just lights up the image even more. It's been a long time that Tim hasn't waved 'hi' to the paparazzi, and it seems like netizens have started missing the adorable child.

Saif and Taimur along with Kareena were seen celebrating Holi together. The trio opted for white outfits for the Holi celebrations. While the father-son duo donned a white kurta-pyjama, Kareena opted for a white salwar kameez.

Recently, Taimur's addressing the media as 'aye bhai log' in his sweet voice made us all go awww. Taimur was seen wearing cute coral shorts with a white and blue striped t-shirt that said, of all things, 'chill mode on'!

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman which was released on January 31. He played the role of debutant Alaya F's father and Tabu's ex in the romantic comedy. He will be next seen in the sequel of the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

