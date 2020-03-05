Taimur Ali Khan's 'aye bhai log' moment while out with nani Babita Kapoor is beyond adorable!

Taimur Ali Khan, aka the apple of innumerable eyes, is at it again! The little one was out with mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and grandma Babita Kapoor and decided to unleash his cuteness onto the world once again.

For starters, TimTim strolled about while holding on to nani Babita's hand, and then addressed the media as 'aye bhai log' in his sweet voice making us all go awww! Check out the video below!

Taimur can be seen wearing cute coral shorts with a white and blue striped t-shirt that said, of all things, 'chill mode on'! Kareena, too, looked pretty in her breezy printed wraparound dress, while mum Babita looked lovely in a fuchsia shirt paired with white trousers.

Well, we can't get over how Taimur looks like a good little boy as he walks hanging on to his nani. It's terribly cute, isn't it?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupati.

