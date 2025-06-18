Out of these, 15 stations are located in Maharashtra, most of which are part of the Central Railway. These include Mumbai CSMT, Byculla, Reay Road, Asangaon, Vasind, Kasara, Igatpuri, Murtizapur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Wathar, Devlali, and all stations along the Neral–Matheran line

CSMT railway station in Mumbai. File Pic

Six other key Mumbai stations and the Matheran Light Railway will also host similar events. “The Ministry of Railways has decided to celebrate the centenary of heritage stations across Indian Railways based on their respective dates of inception. A total of 143 stations have been identified across various zones and states for organising station mahotsavs,” a spokesperson said.

Out of these, 15 stations are located in Maharashtra, most of which are part of the Central Railway. These include Mumbai CSMT, Byculla, Reay Road, Asangaon, Vasind, Kasara, Igatpuri, Murtizapur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Wathar, Devlali, and all stations along the Neral–Matheran line.

“Station Mahotsav events, designed to engage the community, highlight the historical significance of railway stations. They often coincide with milestones such as station inaugurations or the opening of new rail lines. These events aim to educate the public about the railway’s heritage — from station buildings to vintage equipment — and their vital role in India’s development,” the spokesperson added.