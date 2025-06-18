Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Indian Railways to host heritage events at 15 Maharashtra stations

Indian Railways to host heritage events at 15 Maharashtra stations

Updated on: 18 June,2025 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Out of these, 15 stations are located in Maharashtra, most of which are part of the Central Railway. These include Mumbai CSMT, Byculla, Reay Road, Asangaon, Vasind, Kasara, Igatpuri, Murtizapur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Wathar, Devlali, and all stations along the Neral–Matheran line

Indian Railways to host heritage events at 15 Maharashtra stations

CSMT railway station in Mumbai. File Pic

Listen to this article
Indian Railways to host heritage events at 15 Maharashtra stations
x
00:00

Six other key Mumbai stations and the Matheran Light Railway will also host similar events. “The Ministry of Railways has decided to celebrate the centenary of heritage stations across Indian Railways based on their respective dates of inception. A total of 143 stations have been identified across various zones and states for organising station mahotsavs,” a spokesperson said.

Out of these, 15 stations are located in Maharashtra, most of which are part of the Central Railway. These include Mumbai CSMT, Byculla, Reay Road, Asangaon, Vasind, Kasara, Igatpuri, Murtizapur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Wathar, Devlali, and all stations along the Neral–Matheran line.


“Station Mahotsav events, designed to engage the community, highlight the historical significance of railway stations. They often coincide with milestones such as station inaugurations or the opening of new rail lines. These events aim to educate the public about the railway’s heritage — from station buildings to vintage equipment — and their vital role in India’s development,” the spokesperson added.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

matheran indian railways mumbai railways central railway mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK