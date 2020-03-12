Ishaan Khatter dedicates a song to Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post!

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined Instagram, she has created havoc on the platform. Within 24 hours, she clocked one million followers that were a record of sorts. And now, she has begun sharing candid and throwback pictures of herself, Saif Ali Khan, and of course, her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Her latest post is quite quirky and a unique one. She captioned it- Such a star, but she wasn't referring to herself in the tone of her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She was referring to the mask she was wearing on her face.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Such a star... I mean the mask ðÂÂ»ðÂ¤¡ðÂ¤¡ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 11, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

This picture immediately attracted a lot of comments from the celebs. Tamannaah Bhatia wrote- The best. Amrita Arora commented- Messsss, followed by the laughing emojis. But the one comment that stole the show was Ishaan Khatter's, who dedicated a song to the actress and her post.

He commented- "Badan pe sitaaare lapeeeete hue!" (sic) Well, the song indeed fits well with her post. Kareena is now heading towards hitting the two-million mark on Instagram and this is going to be a record as well. Given she's now officially on the platform, she doesn't have to stalk anyone from a secret account the way she did earlier.

