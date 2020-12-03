ISL: Jamshedpur hold Hyderabad to 1-1 draw

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Hyderabad FC were left to rue missed chances while Jamshedpur FC had a goal disallowed as the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw in an ISL tie on Wednesday. Aridane Santana put Hyderabad ahead, while Stephen Eze equalised for Jamshedpur.

