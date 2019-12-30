ISL: Mumbai City FC beat Hyderabad 2-1; placed fourth on table

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Modou Sougou's brace helped Mumbai City FC register their first 'home' win of the season as they defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League game at the Mumbai Sports Arena, Andheri on Sunday.

Sougou scored on either side of the break (sixth and 78th minute) to help Mumbai grab three points. While Bobo scored the lone goal (81st) for Hyderabad, who suffered one more loss.

The win takes Mumbai to the fourth spot, level on points with defending champions Bengaluru FC with 16 points. Hyderabad remain rooted to the bottom with a mere five points.

