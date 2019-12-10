MENU
It's a girl for Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath

Updated: Dec 10, 2019, 09:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

TV's funny man Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on wee hours of December 10.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma is now a daddy. The actor and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10, 2019. The actor, who mostly prefers to be guarded about his personal life, took to Twitter, early morning to make the announcement. He wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di."

Kapil Sharma got hitched to Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12, 2018. Earlier, Kapil Sharma when asked how was he prepping for fatherhood he had said, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcoming the new member. I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off."

Many Bollywood celebs wished Kapil on the new arrival. Take a look:

Here's congratulating Kapil Sharma and his family from mid-day.com!

