It's a girl for Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma is now a daddy. The actor and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10, 2019. The actor, who mostly prefers to be guarded about his personal life, took to Twitter, early morning to make the announcement. He wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di."

Kapil Sharma got hitched to Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12, 2018. Earlier, Kapil Sharma when asked how was he prepping for fatherhood he had said, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcoming the new member. I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off."

Many Bollywood celebs wished Kapil on the new arrival. Take a look:

Congratulations Kapil! Love and blessings for your baby girl ðÂÂÂ — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 10, 2019

Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now âÂ¤ï¸Â — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 9, 2019

Congratulationssssssss!!!! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ god bless the baby girl with all the happiness âÂ¤ï¸Â — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 10, 2019

Bhaiya! Congratulations! ðÂ¤Â♥ï¸Â — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) December 9, 2019

Congratulations!!! Love and blessings!!!âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) December 10, 2019

Here's congratulating Kapil Sharma and his family from mid-day.com!

