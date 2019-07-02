Search

It's a wrap for Imtiaz Ali's next, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Published: Jul 02, 2019, 09:33 IST | mid-day online desk

The shoot lasted 66 days. It began earlier this year on March 4 in Delhi and then moved to Udaipur, Mumbai and finally culminated in the beautiful valleys of Himachal Pradesh

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account

The principal shoot of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's next film starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda wrapped up on Monday.

Sara announced the shoot wrap with a photograph in which she has posed with Kartik. Adding colour to the picture is a rainbow.

She wrote: "It's a wrap! 66 days and a million memories. Thank you, Imtiaz Ali, for making my dream come true. I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss.

 
 
 
"Thank you, Kartik for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee's about you to chai's with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I'm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit."

The yet untitled film is set to release in February 2020.

Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment's Window Seat Films will present the film.

