It's a wrap for Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix production venture Betaal

The shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Netflix production venture Betaal has wrapped up and the Aahana Kumra shared it on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan with Aahana Kumra/picture courtesy: Aahana Kumra's Instagram account

Actress Aahana Kumra, who is starring in the show, took to Twitter and shared a photograph of herself along with Shah Rukh and wrote: "It's a wrap for 'Betaal' and I'm still soaking in the time we spent chatting with you sir last night! Happy friendship day. Gratitude."

She added that Betaal has been the "greatest joyride" for her. "It's a wrap for 'Betaal'! It's been the greatest learning/joyride for all of us! We can only learn from one another and I'm only too grateful for this opportunity," she wrote.

Aahana also shared a series of pictures with the entire cast and crew partying hard at a popular restaurant in Bandra.

Red Chillies Entertainment's Gaurav Verma wrote: "And it's a wrap for 'Betaal'! What an amazing team, they had fun filming it and you'll be scared watching it. Thank You Patrick Graham."

Shah Rukh's co-production Betaal is a horror series for the streaming service. It is written and directed by Graham and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. This will mark as the third collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Netflix, after Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.

On the work front, SRK was last seen along with son Aryan as voiceover artists in The Lion King's Hindi version. The film follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion. The film released in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

