Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam indulge in a fun ski ride

bollywood

In the video shared by a fan club of Gauri Khan, we can see Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam enjoying a jet ski ride

Screenshot from the video shared by Gauri Khan's fan club

Shah Rukh Khan was recently snapped by fans enjoying some quality time with wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan in the Maldives. The Zero actor shared pictures of the trip on his social media account which went viral.

Now, a video from the trip has caught the attention of netizens. In the video shared by a fan club of Gauri Khan, we can see Shah Rukh enjoying his jet ski ride with the youngest kid, AbRam. In another video, Aryan was seen messing around with little brother AbRam. Check out the video here:

Earlier, SRK had shared a sneak peek of him enjoying his holiday. He shared a video of his boat ride and expressed "disappointment" of leaving the Maldives and the people at Jumeirah Vittaveli, who made vacationing a lot more fun for the superstar and his family.

Gauri Khan too joined the bandwagon, sharing an adorable picture of her kids from the vacation. In the image taken on a jetboat, Suhana is seen sporting a black t-shirt while Aryan looks dapper in a matching t-shirt. Little AbRam gives them company in a white and blue printed t-shirt. While Suhana and AbRam smile at the camera, Aryan is seen looking away from the lens. She captioned the image, "My three little hearts [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onJul 21, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

Aren't the images adorable?

Shah Rukh and Gauri married in 1991, and have three kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. While Suhana recently graduated from Ardingly College in England, Aryan is currently studying films at the University of Southern California.

Recently, the father-son duo had teamed up for Disney's Lion King's Hindi version. While SRK voiced Mufasa, Aryan Khan voiced for Simba, Mufasa's kid in The Lion King. The Lion King follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar. The film has already released in India and is getting good reviews.

Speaking of Shah Rukh's other professional commitments, he may be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's next action masala entertainer. There are also reports that he may team up with Aditya Chopra to mark 50 years of Yash Raj Films. Aditya Chopra might helm a love story starring SRK.

On the big screen, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero which did not work well at the Box Office. The actor then decided to stay away from the movies for some time and spend some time with his family.

Also Read: See photos: Aryan Khan dancing with a mystery woman is making headlines

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates