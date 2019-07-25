See photos: Aryan Khan dancing with a mystery woman is making headlines

bollywood

Ever since rumours started making the rounds of Aryan Khan dating a blogger in London, websites have been on alert to figure out who exactly the mystery woman is. Now, Aryan was spotted dancing with a girl, and we're wondering who she is.

Aryan Khan with a mystery girl. Pic/instagram.com/suhanakha2

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has been in the news recently for voicing the character of Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King. SRK has given voice to Simba's father, Mufasa, in the movie. Aryan Khan has also been in the news for one other thing lately - entertainment websites are claiming that the young man has found love in a blogger in London.

Aryan and Suhana Khan's fan clubs on Instagram have been sharing pictures of Aryan dancing with the mystery girl, and both look happy together. Check out the photos here:

Don't they look adorable together? While we aren't sure if she indeed is the one, they do make a lovely pair. The young woman looks pretty in a red sleeveless top paired with black shorts and stockings, while Aryan looks dashing in an all-black outfit.

Aryan Khan is in London for his filmmaking studies. In October 2017, an image of Aryan Khan posing with a mystery girl had gone viral. However, it wasn't clear even then if that was the girl dating Aryan.

When it comes to his son's film education, SRK is contributing to it wholeheartedly. Talking about it, Shah Rukh had said, "I have made a folder with all the great English classics like The Untouchables, Goodfellas, and Michael Douglas' Falling Down. I am showing him English films now but I have also made another folder that has Hindi classics like Sholay, Do Aankhen Barah Haath and Devdas – both Dilip Saab's and mine. I want him to see more films."

For him, education comes first for his children and then they can choose their respective careers. SRK had once said, "He (Aryan) talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he's very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that's cool."

