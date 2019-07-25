Shah Rukh Khan to star in Sajid Nadiadwala's next?

bollywood

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan might be making his Bollywood comeback soon. The star may be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's next action masala entertainer.

After his 2018 movie Zero failed to do as well as expected at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan had taken a step back from films. He busied himself producing web shows and has series like Bard Of Blood and Betaal to his credit. But now, SRK may be ready to come back to what he does best - films.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan may be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's next action masala entertainer. A source close to the development told the website, "Sajid and Shah Rukh had been discussing on making a film for quite some time. Their collaboration has been on the cards and now, it's mostly happening. Sajid has offered LOL Land OF Lungi to Shah Rukh Khan. It's a masala actioner that's a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji (sic)."

The report further states that SRK has been busy reading scripts. The source added, "He has not given a green signal to any project. It's true he is in talks for LOL but he has not taken a call on the same yet. He's reading all the scripts that are coming to him and will decide on his next project in a few months from now. He has watched Veeram and liked how the makers have spinned off the Hindi version. LOL is not only massy but is extremely funny and entertaining. As of now, SRK has liked the script."

Apparently, LOL was being planned keeping Akshay Kumar in mind. But Akshay decided to choose another project (Housefull 4) under the same banner. If this news turns out to be true, fans may just be able to watch their favourite hero onscreen soon enough!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan recently lent their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the Hindi version of Disney's live-action film, The Lion King. The Lion King follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar. The film released in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

King Khan is also in the news as he will be bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. A global icon, multi-award-winning actor, producer and women's equality advocate, Khan, will be awarded La Trobe University's highest accolade during his visit to Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

