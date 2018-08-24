It's Ajay Devgn Vs Kangana Ranaut at the box-office

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut had paired up in films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010), Rascals (2011) and Tezz (2012) before their fall out.

The makers of De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh have just finalised the release date of the film. Apparently, they have set February 22, 2019, to be its D-date. It is the same date when Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya will hit the silver screen.

It seems like an interesting clash at the box-office. Devgn and Kangs had paired up in films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010), Rascals (2011) and Tezz (2012) before their fall out. Now they are on opposite sides and even taking on each other at the box office.

De De Pyaar De will be shot extensively in Himachal Pradesh and London. Currently, the shooting is going on in Manali. Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are busy shooting action scenes for the film. De De Pyaar De also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. Whereas, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut have recently wrapped up their London schedule for the film Mental Hai Kya.

