It's family time for Mohsin Khan as he celebrates his birthday with his 'Khandaan'

On October 26, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan turned a year younger and he took to his Instagram account to share with his fans how his birthday celebrations looked like. He shared two posts and some pictures were also shared by one of his fan clubs.

In the first post, he shared a picture with his family and this is what he had to say about it- “Birthday dinner...with my Khandaan." (sic)

Have a look at his picture right here:

And there was another picture with the family but without any caption. Here it is:

And then, one of his fan-clubs also shared some pictures from the celebrations, have a look right here:

This year in May, the actor completed a decade in the industry. The electronics engineer-turned-actor began as a model. He had never imagined that he would achieve success. "There's struggle in every field. The entertainment industry is no different. We all need to put in our best every single day," he says. Given the kind of success he has seen in these last 10 years, it seems the coming decade will be as fruitful and fascinating for the actor!

