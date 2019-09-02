'It's never too late' for Sushmita Sen; actress learns to skin dive at 43

bollywood

"I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up! Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath!," read a part of Sushmita Sen's Instagram post

Sushmita Sen is a woman of substance and inspires each day with whatever she does. The actress, who asks everyone to be comfortable in their own skin, says that age is not a bar to learn anything new. Through her recent Instagram post, Sushmita says that she is learning how to skin dive at 43.

It was on an early Monday morning that the former Miss Universe shared the skin-diving video. "Learning to Skin Dive at 43! It's never too late for anything or anyone, a single step, a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows! "I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up! Thank you, Hussain Hassam, for teaching me the strength of a single breath!"

Skin diving is a form of underwater diving that teaches you to hold your breath in water until the time you resurface. This technique helps you to dive in the ocean without breathing apparatus' such as scuba gear. Not alone, Sen, but beau Rohman Shawl and daughter Alisah are also learning the techniques in the Maldives.

She captioned it: "To the bravest 10-year-old I know and take pride in being her mother! This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthday. Alisah was only 5 years old when Renee and I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 years old. She waited five birthdays for this day. And of course did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa and sister. She was amazing, logging in 41 minutes and 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean."

At various events and interviews, Sushmita Sen has confessed that the wisest decision she ever took in her life was to adopt Renee and Alisah.

