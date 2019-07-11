It is sunny yellow wheels for Emraan Hashmi

bollywood

Emraan Hashmi opts for a ride in his sunny yellow chariot

Emraan Hashmi has a new addition to his fleet of cars. The actor was spotted near his Bandra home behind the wheels of his yellow-coloured luxury sports car. Considering the bright colour he has chosen, his car will be spotted from miles away. Hashmi is not exactly known for flaunting the latest must-haves like other B-Town stars. Times are changing for him.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Chehre, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor also wrapped up shooting for his part of the film.

Chehre marks Emraan's first film with Amitabh and is being directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Other notable actors who will be seen in the film are Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Kharbanda, Annu Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

The film is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. And will hit the silver screens next year on February 21.

On the other hand, Emraan has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Malayalam supernatural thriller Ezra. Not only this, but Emraan Hashmi will also be a part of the Indian series, Bard of Blood on Netflix. This is Shah Rukh Khan's first association with Netflix through his production house.

Speaking about Bard of Blood, Emraan told mid-day, "It's like shooting three films simultaneously. We have seven episodes, each 45-minute-long. We are catering to 190 countries; so, the concept of 'Indianising' things doesn't apply here. It has to be real; it can't be illogical and jingoistic like most of our films."

Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book by the same name and the show is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent. The multi-lingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

