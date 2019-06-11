Producer Anand Pandit: Emraan Hashmi's versatility amazes me

bollywood

Emraan Hashmi has impressed Anand Pandit with his versatility. Anand Pandit, also the creative producer on Chehre, has been on set watching over the shoot and cannot help but sing praises for Emraan

Across the multitude of films that Emraan Hashmi has done in his 16-year long career in Bollywood, he has made a niche for himself in the audiences' hearts. To be seen next in producer Anand Pandit's next film, Chehre, alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Hashmi has impressed Pandit with his versatility. Anand Pandit, also the creative producer on the film, has been on set watching over the shoot and cannot help but sing praises for Emraan.

"Emraan's dedication and versatility amaze me. His knack of understanding what the director wants from him, what the scene demands and then moulding himself into exactly that is a quality worth coveting. To work alongside the enigmatic Mr Bachchan and do complete justice to your character requires immense passion and focus and I'm thrilled to be part of this journey", says Anand Pandit.

Anand Pandit has led from the front for some iconic films under his banner Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. Chehre is a mystery thriller with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Emraan was ecstatic to share screen space with Big B. He tweeted an "uncanny coincidence" on Twitter: "Yesterday was my first scene with Mr Bachchan and in the course of our conversation, just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of 'Zanjeer', a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother."

Chehre, set for release on February 21, 2020, also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

