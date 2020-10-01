Jaan Kumar Sanu on Bigg Boss 14: This was my first meeting with Salman Khan

The excitement around Bigg Boss 14 seems to be building up as people and especially fans are wanting to know who all will be locked inside the house. The only name that has been confirmed so far is that of Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu. And he has spoken about his own excitement of going inside the house.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he spilled the beans on a lot of things and also made some interesting revelations. He said, "I have had my apprehensions regarding the show itself but not regarding the COVID-19 situation because the channel has taken care of it in a great manner. They take care of the quarantine, social distancing, and the COVID-19 test, so on that front, I'm not really apprehensive at all."

When he was asked about his initial reaction of being offered the show, this is what he said, "I was surprised because I've been watching the show for a very long time and I've been a fan of the show since the first season. Being a part of the show as a contestant was a little overwhelming and amazing, we discussed it with the family and decided to take up the offer."

He added, "It was surreal actually, because never in the history of Bigg Boss have they disclosed the contestant before the grand premiere. So, being the first in anything sounds great for all the right reasons. I was ecstatic for being given such a grand introduction and post that I met Salman sir and I got to meet Sidharth. It was really, really amazing."

He also talked about how he reacted when he met Salman Khan and Sidharth Shukla for the first time. He stated, "I was actually stupefied when I met Salman sir, I couldn't get myself to talk for a while. I was nervous and was shivering. I have been a very big fan of Salman sir for a very, very long time. My father has sung a lot of amazing songs for Salman sir but I have never had the opportunity to meet him and this was my first meeting with Salman sir. He is just an overwhelming personality and even his presence on screen was a sight to behold and I was completely in awe of Salman sir because he is such a huge star and an amazing actor."

Talking about Shukla, he said, "I was amazed and very happy to meet Sidharth Shukla actually because I am a very big fan of Sidharth and to get my opening guidance and tips from him – it was a big thing. He gave me some amazing tips and he is very cordial. It was a fun conversation that we had and it was one of the high points of my Bigg Boss journey I'd say."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan On Entering Bigg Boss 14: I'll Put Rumours To Rest On Show

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news