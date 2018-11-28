Jaan'nisaar the next song from Kedarnath to be out on Wednesday

music

Jaan'nisaar is sung by Arijit Singh, penned by Amit Bhattacharya and the music is given by Amit Trivedi

Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhishek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

The makers of Kedarnath are all set to release the next song titled JAAN'NISAAR on Wednesday. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, penned by Amit Bhattacharya and the music is given by Amit Trivedi.

The trailer received an exceptional response from the audience across quarters owing to the gripping storyline and crackling chemistry of the leading duo. The first song Namo Namo took the audience on a pilgrimage trip to the holy temple.

Earlier released songs Qaafirana which depicted the innocent love story and Sweetheart was a celebratory song for which the audience gave a thumbs up.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

Also read: Kedarnath: Sara and Sushant had to undergo rigorous swimming sessions

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates