Veteran actor Jagdeep passes away at the age of 81

Veteran actor Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday (July 8) in Mumbai. He was 81. The actor was fondly known for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay. "He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues", producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI.

Ajay Devgn, Anubhav Sinha, Nasirr Khan and several other celebrities confirmed the news and mourned his death on social media.

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab's demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab's soul — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

Good Lord. May God rest his soul in peace. https://t.co/AfBC4WhzwN — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 8, 2020

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illahi Raji'oun #jagdeep uncle#ripjagdeep

shall miss u much. Thank u for all d laughs n memories. @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO my brothers...

May Allah grant him highest place in Jannah... pic.twitter.com/j2IHL2J8p9 — Nasirr Khan (@khanasirr) July 8, 2020

Born on March 29, 1939 as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films. He is best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster Sholay (1975). New-generation Bollywood buffs would recall him as Salman Khan's father in Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaaz Apna Apna (1994).

Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra's 1951 release, Afsana, starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. As a child artiste he also worked in the Raj Kapoor-produced Ab Dilli Door Nahin, KA Abbas's Munna, Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin and the AVM-produced Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke.

Later, he would make a mark with roles in films such as Bhabhi (1957) and Barkha (1959). Jagdeep's golden patch would begin with GP Sippy's 1968 film Brahmachari, starring Shammi Kapoor. His comic role in the film was widely appreciated. Through the seventies, eighties and the nineties, he became a familiar face in Hindi films, essaying the goofy funnyman in film after film.

The late actor is survived by his children, including sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri, who also made their mark in the entertainment industry. Jaaved is a noted actor and dancer, and along with Naved, he hosted the longrunning and popular dance show, Boogie Woogie. The show was created and directed by Naved.

Further statement from the family is awaited.

(With agency inputs)

