Jab We Jet! Amul's iconic girl welcomes Rafale fighter jets in unique style

As the first batch of the French Rafale fighter jets landed at Ambala airbase in Haryana, citizens across the country found it hard to contain their excitement. While Twitter was flooded with numerous posts, Amul's latest doodle to welcome the Rafale fighter jets won many hearts.

The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/e3OFQa1bZY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

Amul's new doodle featuring its iconic girl welcomed the Rafale fighter jets in its own unique style. In the doodle, the Amul girl can be seen posing in front of the Rafale jet with a witty caption that read, "Jab We Jet."

Here's what Amul tweeted:

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets landed at Ambala airbase in Haryana on Wednesday, after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet. Water salute was given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft.

While sharing the doodle, Amul wrote: "Amul Topical: First batch of Rafale jets arrive..." Since being shared, the tweet has garnered over 20,000 likes and nearly 4,000 retweets. Taking to the comments section one user wrote, "Oh !! Amul, you never fail to brighten our faces !!", while another comment read, "I LOVE YOU AMUL. You are a true Patriot."

I LOVE YOU AMUL. You are a true PatriotâÂÂÂÂ¤ — indirakutty (@chimnibai) July 29, 2020

Great.....a very much fitting doodle welcoming Rafael Air Crafts ..... — Amit K Pal (@PalAmitK) July 29, 2020

Very clever thoughts...



Now #Amul doodles are tend setters...



People are in Awe for every doodle released...



Keep it up... — Srikanth Bandlamudi (@SrikanthBBR) July 29, 2020

salute to Amul creative team ...so bang on every time — @CovidWarrior (@ImRaajj) July 29, 2020

Always look to Amul for some wonderful advertisements — Girish Nair (@girish0601) July 29, 2020

Oh !! Amul , you never fail to brighten our faces !! ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ — Sanjay Gupta (@SanjayGupta28) July 29, 2020

That rafale sketch looks awesome ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ hatts off to the artist! — Abhijith Acharya (@abhijith421) July 29, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force welcomed the jets by sharing pictures of the Rafales in "Arrow formation".

Welcome home 'Golden Arrows'. Blue skies always.



The Arrow formation (Rafales) was given ceremonial welcome by SU-30s.#IndianAirForce #RafaleInIndia #Rafale pic.twitter.com/RP0wITfTPZ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 29, 2020

The jets will be part of the No. 17 Squadron of the Air Force, also known as the ''Golden Arrows'. After their landing, pilots led by Group Captain Harkirat Singh would meet the IAF chief to brief him about their flying and training experience in France. The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later.

