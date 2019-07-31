Jabariya Jodi Macchardani song: A peppy, quirky wedding track

bollywood

The Macchardani song features all sorts of quirky and fun weddings stuff that you can't miss. It has peppy music that is sure to get you grooving on the dance floor.

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in the Macchardani song. Pic/YouTube screengrab

The makers of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's movie Jabariya Jodi have released yet another song from the film titled Macchardani. After releasing songs like Zilla Hilela, Khadke Glassy, Dhoonde Akhiyaan and Ki Honda Pyaar, Macchardani is a wedding song featuring Parineeti, Sidharth and Aparshakti Khurana.

Watch the video of the Macchardani song here:

Sidharth Malhotra shared the song on his Instagram account and captioned the post as, "Macchardani | Out now. This desi celebration is as unique as it can get... Make way for the hatke wedding song of the year!"

Jabariya Jodi's songs already have fans and have found a place in people's playlists. The latest addition, too, is sure to become a crowd favourite soon. The music of Macchardani is composed by Vishal Mishra, while the song has been sung by Vishal Mishra and Jyotica Tangri, and the lyrics have been penned by Raj Shekhar.

The Zilla Hilela song from the movie was launched at Navrang Cinema in Andheri, Mumbai, and there was a special reason for that. Sidharth Malhotra told mid-day, "The song has the flavour of Patna and Bihar. In a bid to do justice to its vibe, we decided to launch it at Navrang, amidst fans. This track is the remake of an iconic song that belongs to the heartland of India, and we wanted to stick to the roots. I am looking forward to the release of this number."

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming romantic comedy, Jabariya Jodi, is set against the backdrop of 'Pakadwa Shaadi', a practice that's highlighted in the movie and is prevalent in the states of Bihar an Uttar Pradesh. Malhotra says he worked with language coach Ajay Singh to perfect his Bhojpuri dialect.

"Since Abhay [his character] is from Patna, it was [imperative] that I speak in Patnaiyya Hindi. I had a tutor who helped me pick up the dialect in two months. I have deliberately kept it [the pronunciation] subtle as it's a Hindi movie at the end of the day and people need to understand what I am saying," says Malhotra, excited to attempt a film that is far removed from his previous fares," Malhotra told mid-day in an interview.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R. Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment.

