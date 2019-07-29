Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi's release postponed

bollywood

Jabariya Jodi will now enjoy a solo release. The Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer will now have a holiday advantage of Bakri Eid which is on August 12

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi has been making noise for its quirky story, ever since its trailer released. Jabariya Jodi was slated to hit screens on August 2, however, now the makers of have pushed the film's release ahead by a week and it will now be hitting theatres on August 9, 2019.

This decision was taken after considering the fact that there are too many releases on August 2 and last week's release - Judgementall Hai Kya is enjoying a solid run at the Box Office. To add to that, prominent exhibitors across India came together and requested the makers to move ahead to August 9 to avoid the Box Office clash.

Jabariya Jodi will now enjoy a solo release. Also, the film will have a holiday advantage of Bakri Eid which is on August 12. And with Saaho getting pushed to month end, Jabariya Jodi may also get the advantage of the Independence Day weekend.

The film is set up in the backdrop of these forced weddings and explores an unusual romance between Sidharth and Parineeti. While Sidharth plays Abhay Singh, who helms the gang for groom kidnapping in Bihar, Parineeti will be seen as Babli Yadav, a feisty small-town girl. Although the makers have a humourous approach to the subject, there is no taking away from the fact that a lot of marriages have been a result of this practice.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R. Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment.

