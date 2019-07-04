Jabariya Jodi's Khadke Glassy a recreation Honey Singh's song to be out tomorrow

music

Jabariya Jodi song Khadke Glassy has been sung by Ashok Masti and Jyotica Tangri and has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi with choreography by Bosco Martis.

Parineeti Chopra in Khadke Glassy song from Jabariya Jodi.

Jabariya Jodi will release its first track tomorrow which will be Honey Singh's hit number Khadke Glassi. The song with its peppy tune will be out tomorrow to get everyone on the dance floor.

The song has been sung by Ashok Masti and Jyotica Tangri and has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi with choreography by Bosco Martis. A talented combination of all the talented names, Khadke Glassy is sure to be a hit just like its classic predecessor. The glimpses of the song had already got our attention from the trailer itself.

With the trailer out, the would is already awaiting the surprise wedding of the season and now with this new song set to release, our dance nerves can't stay calm when it finally comes out tomorrow!

The Prashant Singh directorial is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour and will witness Sidharth Malhotra essay a rustic character, for the first time ever with Parineeti Chopra. The due is reuniting to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Also read: Jyotica Tangri to croon Honey Singh's Glassy song for Jabariya Jodi

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

Also read: Jabariya Jodi Trailer: Get ready for a surprise wedding

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates