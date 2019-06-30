'Jabariya Shaadi' brings 'Jabariya Jodi' with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra

bollywood

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi

Jabariya Jodi is based on the instances of Pakadwa Shaadi which is highly prevalent in the northern state of Bihar, and continues to be a thing which has inspired the whole film itself!

Jabariya Jodi, directed by Prashant Singh, starring Sidharth Malhotra as Abhay Singh and Parineeti Chopra as Babli Yadav is an entertaining, quirky film around the concept of Pakadwa Shaadis, that takes place in heartland India. The duo is prepping in full swing to deliver a romantic comedy to the nation with a unique storyline.

After raking the excitement amongst the audience to its peak with the exciting poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, the film is already creating all the buzz for its unique subject. The duo will be returning back to the screen after their last stint in the Prashant Singh directorial.

The Prashant Singh directorial is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour and will witness Sidharth Malhotra essay a rustic character, first time ever. With the popular on-screen chemistry, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are reuniting to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

