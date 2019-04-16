Watch video: Sidharth Malhotra announces Jabariya Jodi's wrap with a fun video

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra shared a fun video from the wrap-up party. He captioned the post as, "The crazy journey of #JabariyaJodi comes to an end!"

Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to announce the wrap of his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi along with Parineeti Chopra.

The actor shared a fun video from the wrap-up party. He captioned the post as, "The crazy journey of #JabariyaJodi comes to an end! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for their endless support. Can't wait for you guys to watch the film in cinemas on 12th July 2019."

The shoot for the upcoming rom-com had begun on August 20, 2018. Some pictures featuring the duo had released earlier, which showed them in a desi avatar.

Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar's pakadwa vivaah (groom kidnapping). Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances.

Parineeti was last seen in Namaste England opposite Arjun Kapoor and Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in Marjaavan opposite Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R Singh's Karma Media & Ent, Jabariya Jodi is set to be the surprise wedding of 2019. Directed by Prashant Singh, the film will hit cinemas worldwide on May 17, 2019.

