Jacqueline Fernandez extends her support by contributing towards the daily wage workers
Jacqueline Fernandez extended her support to an initiative and helped provide supplies to 2500 families in Mumbai who are facing the brunt due to coronavirus lockdown
The nation is dealing with the pandemic outbreak and the worst hit are the daily wage workers during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Marking her bit with a generous contribution, Jacqueline Fernandez extended her support to an initiative and helped provide supplies to 2500 families in Mumbai who are facing the brunt. In a video, Jacqueline can be seen urging everyone to do their bit to support the ones who are the backbone of the society.
Expressing their gratitude, the leaders of the initiative shared a video of the actress and posted, “Thank you
@Asli_Jacqueline for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. @Asli_Jacqueline has helped us provide groceries to 2500 families in Bandra. We are all in this together! #IndiaFightsCorona”.
Thank you @Asli_Jacqueline for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers.@Asli_Jacqueline has helped us provide groceries to 2500 families in Bandra.— Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) April 1, 2020
We are all in this together!#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/uE8BcoEZsR
