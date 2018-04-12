Jacqueline Fernandez jazzes up your gym look

Launching her athleisure line, Jacqueline Fernandez says she wants to bridge the gap between fitness and fashion

Having already dabbled in her two loves - films and food, Jacqueline Fernandez has now turned her attention to fashion. She joins the growing list of stars who have a clothing label under their belt, as she launches her athleisure line, Just F.

Veering from the templatised gym wear, the collection will play with florals, colour blocking, monochromes and more. The fitness enthusiast was prompted to pursue it after she noticed the limited options in active wear. "Given our busy routine, we would like to head to the gym straight from work, or maybe head to lunch after a workout session. We wanted people to save time and not worry about changing," she says.

Collaborating with Anirban Blah and Jiggy George's Mojostar for the venture, Jacqueline Fernandez firmly believes in her offering that will be launched next month. "The funny thing is many celebrities endorse products, but they don't consume it. I don't want to cheat my consumers. This is something that I am going to use it myself."

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Divyanka Tripathi: Who did the Dame Tu Cosita better?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates