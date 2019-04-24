Jacqueline Fernandez to make digital debut with 'Mrs Serial Killer'

television

Jacqueline Fernandez is set to foray into the digital space with the Netflix thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent," reads the fascinating one-line synopsis of the movie.

The feature is one of the 10 new Indian original films that the streaming service announced last week. Mrs Serial Killer is slated to be released on the streaming platform later this year.

Jaqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She wrote: "I'm now a part of the @netflix_in fam! cant wait for you all to see my new Netflix Original film, Mrs. Serial Killer. Get ready (sic)"

By the end of 2020, a total of 15 new original Indian films - including previously announced titles Music Teacher, Cobalt Blue, Chopsticks, Upstarts and Bulbul - will be available to subscribers around the world, the streamer said previously.

Besides Mrs Serial Killer, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in the action-thriller Drive alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

