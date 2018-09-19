Jagran Cinema Summit to discuss the importance of innovative content platforms

bollywood

A plethora of high profile actors, filmmakers, marketers and distributors will be sharing their insights on the imminent future of cinema at the Jagran Cinema Summit

As the world of cinema technology innovates on a daily basis, newer content platforms are emerging. While some technologies like visual effects have been around for years, and have become an integral aspect of film making, some technologies like virtual reality are waiting to invade Indian Cinema.

Rajeev Kumar, Founder of Drishyam VFX and Danny Wilson, Director of Drishyam VFX, Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Business Head & Chief Technology Officer of Whistling Woods VR Lab, will participate at Jagran Cinema Summit, which will be held at Taj Santacruz on Friday, 21st September '18.

Rajeev Kumar and Danny Wilson from Drishyam VFX will make a presentation on "How effects make Cinema special" at the Summit and how it has become a game changer in many films around the world.

Chaitanya Chinchlikar, from Whistling Woods VR Lab will make a presentation on "Way forward for Cinematic Virtual Reality" where he will discuss in detail about the World of Cinematic VR.

On being part of the Jagran Cinema Summit, Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Whistling Woods VR Lab says, "Progressive platforms like The Jagran Cinema Summit are a great boon for our industry. While we should celebrate our present, we should also keep focusing on the future and I'm glad Jagran is doing the same. I am extremely pleased to be a part of this initiative and the future it holds."

On being part of the Jagran Cinema Summit, Rajeev Kumar, Drishyam VFX says, "I'm glad that I'm a part of the Summit to discuss the role of effects in cinema and how it makes it special."

With a plethora of high profile actors, filmmakers, marketers and distributors sharing their insights on the imminent future of cinema, this exclusive summit will pave the way to opportunities across all areas in the Indian film industry.

Jagran Cinema Summit is an 'initiative by Dainik Jagran'.

