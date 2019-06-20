Jail inmates attack prisoner leaving him seriously injured in Gurugram district jail

national

On June 20, 2019, four prisoners who are behind bars at Gurugram district jail, allegedly attacked a fellow inmate inside the barrack of the jail, thereby causing serious injury to him, an official said on Thursday. The police said that the incident was reported on Tuesday around 8.50 a.m. when Chandrapal, booked under theft cases, got involved in an argument with another inmate, Niraj, in barrack number 2B.

Niraj and his three other associates in the same barrack, Pawan, Hariom and Jorawar, attacked Chandrapal, thereby leaving him with serious injuries.

SHO of Bhondsi police station Surender Kumar said the four brutally assaulted Chandrapal. He has received severe injuries in head, abdomen, and chest, he said, adding that he was admitted to a hospital for some time, but was shifted back to the jail later.

"We have taken Chandrapal's statement. He told us that Niraj and his gang members were trying to dominate inside the barrack, leading to the fight," Kumar said.

"We have also taken a report from jail officials and are trying to corroborate things. The four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," the SHO added.

In a similar incident which took place in May 2016, four inmates of the Arthur Road jail were seriously injured after around 13 under trails clashed in the overcrowded prison. A scuffle broke out between two groups, who used sharpened pieces of metallic sheets and edges of their plates as weapons to attack each other.

However, jail authorities have ruled out the incident being the result of a gangwar, claiming instead that it happened suddenly and probably because of overcrowding in the jail. In connection with the incident, Jail officials lodged cases of rioting against the 13 members at the NM Joshi Marg police station. Read the full story here.

