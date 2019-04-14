Jamie Lever sets fashion goals on Instagram; see photos

Updated: Apr 14, 2019, 15:16 IST | mid-day online desk

Just a glance through her handle on the photo-sharing platform puts the spotlight on how she is playing the fashion game while sticking to her stand-up act and infusing quirky one-liners with her photographs

Jamie Lever sets fashion goals on Instagram; see photos
Jamie Lever

Stand-up comedian Jamie Lever, daughter of veteran entertainer Johny Lever, is turning her Instagram handle as a medium to channel her inner fashion diva and make style statements.

Just a glance through her handle on the photo-sharing platform puts the spotlight on how she is playing the fashion game while sticking to her stand-up act and infusing quirky one-liners with her photographs.

In one image, she was seen spreading summer vibes with a cool halterneck outfit as she looks directly into the camera with a smirk. She captioned it with "Bhaiyya thodi extra chutney dena."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Bhaiyya thodi extra chutney dena... . .

A post shared by Jamie Lever (@its_jamielever) onApr 7, 2019 at 10:33am PDT

In another, she is seen flaunting her frame in a two-piece outfit, adorned with floral print. She continued her beach day out in Goa in a strapless gown with a caption "Saath samandar paar mein tere peeche peeche aa gayi".

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Saath samandar paar mein tere peeche peeche agayi... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Haha 'Sikkunda maga!'

A post shared by Jamie Lever (@its_jamielever) onMar 16, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT

Jamie adds a twist to her profile by turning sari into a fusion garment. She looks glamorous as she poses in a sari with a shirt blouse. Then she slips into a subtle grey sari with a red T-shirt blouse. With her curls let loose, she is seen posing by a wall with minimal make-up.

In one image, she is seen posing in a black shirt and skirt, splashed with myriad hues, along with a guy holding a guitar with green pastures as the background setting. The caption read: "Strike the right chord."

Born in Mumbai, Jamie has done Masters in Marketing Communications from the University of Westminster, London. After a brief stint as a marketing executive, she followed her passion for comedy by taking it up as a profession. She has been seen in "Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali", "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon", and has hosted live shows.

"My birthplace is Mumbai, but as a comedian my birthplace is London. That was the first time I ever did stand-up comedy in front of a live audience. My father gave me a chance to perform in one of his shows while he was touring Britain. I remember I had a simple marketing job back then, but I knew I wanted to be a comedian. That's how it started," she said in an interview in the past.

Her father Johnny has created a special place in the industry for himself, and is known for his roles in films like "Raja Hindustani", "Deewana Mastana", "Dulhe Raja", "Housefull 2" and "Golmaal Again".

Also watch: Hilarious Mimicry On Kangana, Kareena And Sonam by Johnny Lever's Daughter

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

johnny deppbollywood news

Here's why Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi are surrounded by controversies again?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK