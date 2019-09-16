Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Kashmiris on a motorbike try to cross through a checkpoint barricade during a lockdown in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Jammu: In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani Army resorted to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials informed on Monday.

A few Army personnel who were a part of an ambush party were injured when two mortar shells exploded near them during the shelling on Sunday night, the officials told PTI. They also said an army column was on ambush duty near the LoC when two mortar shells exploded near them, injuring a "few personnel".

The defence spokesperson released a statement that read, "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Balakote area of Mendhar sector around 2230 hours on Sunday." The statement also said that the Indian army has retaliated befittingly.

"The injured were immediately evacuated to the military hospital and their condition is stated to be stable," the officials said.

Ever since the central government announced move to revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, stripping the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, a rattled Pakistan has of late frequently resorted to ceasefire violations along the LOC.

