Jammu and Kashmir: Students flock to schools, life returning to normalcy

Normalcy restored in the valley as students head back to schools after restrictions imposed following the resolution of Article 370 were being slowly lifted

A government school employee inspects a classroom in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Jammu and Kashmir is getting back to normalcy as students flocked to schools in large numbers on Tuesday after a few days of restrictions imposed following the abrogation of Article 370.

"The schools here were shut for a few days but they have been re-opened now and I am really happy. While the schools remained closed, we completed the leftover syllabus at our home only. Now we will continue with the syllabus here in school," ANI quoted a student saying.

"We are now covering up the left-over syllabus in school as our studies were hampered due to the restrictions imposed in the state. All other activities have started running smoothly in our school and everything is going well now," Neetu Kaur, a student said in an ANI report.

The teachers and students are said to be picking up the syllabus really fast from where left and the faculty members trying their best to fill up the gap in the syllabus.

"We'll try to cover up the syllabus as soon as possible. Classes are running regularly and on time. The strength of students is very satisfactory. We will conduct extra classes to cover up the syllabus if needed and we will give extra time and efforts to do so," a teacher told ANI.

Primary schools also reportedly re-opened in Srinagar and Rajouri districts on Monday, weeks after they were shut following the repeal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the high schools, higher secondary schools, and degree colleges will remain closed in Srinagar.

The government had on Sunday said that as many as 190 primary schools would be re-opened in Srinagar alone, adding it would ease and lift the restrictions in a phased manner in Jammu and Kashmir. Prohibitory orders were reportedly issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5.

With inputs from ANI

