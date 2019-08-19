National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah on Kashmir situation

national

The meeting with Amit Shah was Doval's first direct briefing for the Home Minister at his office

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

On Monday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory which is under a security clampdown since the abrogation of Article 370 earlier this month.

The security meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior intelligence officials were also present in the meeting. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who was on a trip to Jammu and Kashmir and stayed for about 11 days in the valley, returned to Delhi recently. The meeting with Amit Shah was Doval's first direct briefing for the Home Minister at his office.

According to news agency IANS, Home Minister Amit Shah called the meeting in order to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir where the Constitution's Article 370 has been scrapped. The resolution was later passed by the Parliament on August 5, 2019, and got President Ram Nath Kovind's nod.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 5, 2019, with 370 members of parliaments (MPs) voting in favour and 70 against it. The revoking of Article 370 stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Now, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be two new union territories with J&K having a legislature and while Ladakh will be without legislature.

Post the abrogation of Article 370, mobile and internet facilities are also cut off in the valley as a precautionary measure by the government to prevent any untoward incident in the Valley.

