Jamwa chaloji

Navroze on a plate

Dinshaw's Xpress Café will deliver mouth-watering special Parsi veg, chicken and mutton batliwala thalis through August. You can also choose from chicken farcha, salli marghi, berry pulao, keema kebab, patra ni macchi, salli boti, dhansak, patio, lagan nu custard or pallonji drink.

Call 9004530507

Cost Rs 599 onwards

Majja ni life

Got a sweet tooth? Mazgaon-based The Mystery Box has a range of specially curated delish sugary goodies for you. Apart from the Mithoo Monu Gift Box that offers sagan ni sev with sweet curd, saffron ravo with a jar of dry fruits and a box full of fish-shaped chocolates mini bois, they are also delivering assorted cakes and chocolates.

Call 9820470379

A meaty affair

Drown in the juicy and tender flavours of cheesy prawn cutlets, choriz shepherd's pie, salli boti, and chicken and mutton berry pulao with a side of jiggly caramel custard by Aapru Parsi Kitchen, who deliver all over Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Call 9920093266

Ghar ka khaana

Craving a homemade Parsi meal but don't have the time to whip something up? Home chef Havovi Shroff is delivering home-style authentic Parsi delicacies like mutton pulao, masala dal, salli jardaloo chicken and mutton dhansak, among other dishes.

Call 9820945024

Of akoori quiches and salli puffs

Theobroma has launched a curated Parsi New Year special menu till August 21. Desserts include a special gooey chocolate cake, pastries and an assorted chocolate box, while snacks like salli boti puff, salli soya puff, jardaloo chicken pie, chicken dhansak wrap and akoori quiche can be pre-ordered.

Call 08182881881 (between 10 am to 6 pm)

Pretty Boman

This Navroze, an all-new comedy of errors will have Parsis rolling in the aisles. Pretty Boman by Silly Point Productions features actor Boman Irani playing himself, trying to resist the schemes of a failed director, played by Danesh Irani, who wants to shoot a film with Irani, with no plot, money or cast in a pandemic.

On August 16, 12 am

Cost Rs 500

Log on to bookmyshow.in

Old favourites

A few Irani cafés such as Cafe Colony at Dadar TT (24142321), Cafe Excelsior in Fort (22001299) and Sassanian Boulangerie in Dhobi Talao (22098001) are partly open for takeaway food.

