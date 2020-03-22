Janata Curfew: A strict lockdown across Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government and the police force have toughened a near-total shutdown in designated areas.

On one hand, shops and establishments that are illegally operating are being raided, and on the other, private companies defying closure orders are being inspected to verify reports of violation. In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur, over 200 shopowners have been booked.

Weddings pose a risk

Weddings are said to be a major cause of concern as they record a high attendance. In Marathwada's Beed and Majalgaon, the local administration acted on its own to restrict mass gatherings. Those throwing wedding parties were booked under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, said a local officer.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said,"We are at a crucial stage. The number of positive case in the state has increased by 11 in just 12 hours. This includes eight persons with travel history and three people got it through social contacts. We need to stop Phase 3 of transmission and people must follow self-imposed quarantine and stay at home."

He said only essential service staffers carrying official IDs will be allowed to board suburban trains from Monday onwards. “We expect people to stay home, but if they defy directives, we will have to shut the local trains as well,” he said, adding, “We are planning that only those working in essential services and carrying official IDs will be allowed in local trains and buses. If the crowd in local trains and buses does not reduce, we will have to take ­the decision of closing the mass transport services. We are discussing the possibility,” he said on Saturday.

