Janata Curfew: Stay at home or Mumbai Police to take legal action against you

The Mumbai Police will keep a close eye on people, who have been advised to stay at home as a quarantine measure, to check if they are venturing out in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has shared contacts and addresses of such people with the police.

The Maharashtra government has consistently been asking citizens to stay at home. Also, health authorities have advised citizens who have travelled to and returned from Corona- hit countries to self quarantine at home for 14 days.

To serve the same purpose, these persons were stamped on their hands. But cases have emerged where the quarantined have been found travelling in trains. On Friday night, Dharavi cops nabbed such a person who had skipped home quarantine and was roaming around.

"About 413 people, who came to Mumbai from affected countries, are under the supervision of the BMC. However, some citizens are going out of the house and meeting people in their own homes as well. The stamp will helps us identify them," said an officer from Mumbai Police, adding, "Till date, we have come across three cases where such people were found in travelling, and this might cause community transmission."

The police will be tracking the phones of the quarantined. Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Prannoy Ashok told mid-day, "As responsible citizens, quarantined people should remain in isolation. If they leave home, the police will take legal action against them."

International flights will be banned from March 22, and by then, 20-25,000 of Indian origin abroad will return to India. These passengers are to be quarantined or treated.

15 with stamp held at CSMT



The waiting area where the quarantined, who had travelled to Mumbai from Dubai, had been kept at CST. The cops had asked the area to be cleaned soon, but the cleaning staff only arrived after quite a while. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended 15 people at the CSMT railway station on Saturday, who were taking the train to another state. All these people had travelled to the station from Mumbai airport, and among them was one woman.

According to CST GRP, they are constantly investigating if any quarantined person is out and about. "As our team was patrolling, they spotted people with the quarantine stamp on the station premises. Those people have now been sent by ambulance to the centre at Worli." CST GRP Senior Police Inspector Hemant Bawdhankar told mid-day, "When we saw them, we separated them from the crowd, and summoned the doctor. They have all have been sent by ambulance to Vishava Centre in Worli."

Meanwhile, two more female passengers who returned from Dubai, and suspected to be exposed to the virus, were found on the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express. They were detrained at Surat at 8 pm and handed over to medical authorities.

