Janhvi Kapoor dances to Arjun Kapoor's jhalla wallah song at a wedding

A video of Janhvi Kapoor dancing to brother Arjun Kapoor's song 'Jhalla Wallah' has gone viral. The video is proof that Janhvi is a talented dancer

An old video of Janhvi Kapoor dancing to the song Jhalla Wallah song from brother Arjun Kapoor's debut film Ishaqzaade is going viral. Dressed in Indian attire, Janhvi is seen dancing with a troupe of girls on the stage at a wedding. The actress is all set to make her debut through the film, Dhadak, also featuring Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi's fan club posted the video on Instagram and it has also been shared on other social media sites.

Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi will make her Bollywood debut very soon with Karan Johar's Dhadak by Shashank Khaitan. The latter has also directed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Janhvi Kapoor will feature opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in the film. Dhadak is the remake of Marathi blockbuster film, Sairat.

The trailer of the film has already been released; it displays an enchanting chemistry and a fresh romance between Janhvi and Ishaan. The trailer release date was not less than a grand celebration for the Kapoor family. From father Boney Kapoor to sister Khushi Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor, Sanjay, Maheep, cousins Shanaya, Jahaan were in attendance at the trailer launch with Karan Johar by their side.

Brother Arjun Kapoor, who couldn't attend the trailer launch, since he was busy shooting in London, wrote an emotional note for baby sister. He wrote, "Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I'm certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan!!! (sic)"

